Olympian/Sexual Harassment Victim Claims CSU's Lawsuits, Attempts to Jail Her are Retaliation in Public Appeals to Trustees Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gov. Brown

On May 26, 2017, CSU's Board of Trustees filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Dr. Hudson, claiming invasion of privacy. The privacy claim alleges that Dr. Hudson used her cellphone to audio record meetings with university officials without their express knowledge. Dr. Hudson recorded three meetings with Cal State LA Human Resources and senior officials relating to her own sexual harassment complaints because she felt threatened by CSU's comments, including threats of transferring her to another campus department if she did not drop her complaints, according to claims in an open letter addressed to CSU Chancellor Timothy White released by Dr. Hudson on May 15, 2018, that was attached to the appeals to Newsom and Brown. Dr. Hudson submitted the recordings to the Chancellor's Office to support her Whistleblower Complaint of Retaliation to the CSU, the letter to White claims. Three of the employees recorded, whom Dr. Hudson had reported were engaging in retaliation, have filed individual invasion of privacy claims against Dr. Hudson, and the CSU is paying all legal expenses for the employees, the letter to White alleges. The CSU's lawsuits are scheduled to begin trial on October 15, 2018.

According to the letter addressed to White, approximately one month after the Chancellor's Office received Dr. Hudson's Whistleblower Complaint of Retaliation with the audio recordings, Cal State LA fired Dr. Hudson, citing the recordings as pretext. The letter to White further claims that Cal State LA employees who were recorded contacted the police up to a month after she was fired and took steps to have Dr. Hudson criminally prosecuted by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. On August 21, 2017, Dr. Hudson filed a cross complaint against the CSU, claiming wrongful termination and numerous violations of the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Dr. Hudson is a 1996 U.S.Track and Field Olympian from Sacramento and was a 6-time national triple jump champion while at UC Berkeley. Cal State LA hired Dr. Hudson in 2002. Cal State LA promoted Dr. Hudson to Associate Athletics Director in 2008 and to Senior Associate Athletics Director in January 2016.

Prior to being fired, Dr. Hudson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 29, 2016, as a last resort to correct pay inequity and to eradicate sexual harassment and gender discrimination from the university after scandal-plagued former USC Athletic Director, Mike Garrett, within days of starting his new position as Athletic Director at Cal State LA in January 2016, sexually harassed younger female employees, alleges Dr. Hudson's lawsuit. According to claims, Cal State LA refused to take action and instead retaliated against Dr. Hudson, represented by Abrolat Law pc, when she reported Garrett's sexual harassment and Cal State LA's gender discrimination. Retaliation included Garrett confining Dr. Hudson in an office while attempting to bully her into revealing the names of women who complained and meetings with university officials during which Dr. Hudson was threatened with transfer to another campus department, the suit alleges. Hudson's lawsuit is scheduled to begin trial on January 22, 2019.

Dr. Hudson has begun chronicling events related to her complaints and the CSU lawsuits on social media. Facebook (public page): @SheilaHudson48 Instagram and Twitter: @Sheila_Hudson48 Open Letters: https://www.dropbox.com/s/jlugghb5sbgzx1a/Open%20Letters.pdf?dl=0

