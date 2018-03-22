Omaha Hosts March Madness Sweet Sixteen

"We're looking forward to celebrating the good work of Creighton University, the Omaha Convention & Visitors Bureau and The Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) in collaborating to host this weekend's March Madness event, along with the region's many fans and organizations here to support the teams," said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber. "We also won't be surprised if newcomers who visit want to stay."

The region, which is experiencing rapid growth, recently announced i2c, a global provider of payments technology and services, will open a new operations center in Omaha, while ecommerce organization Spreetail is expanding to Omaha, as well.

Plus, Brown said the Chamber recently announced, a five-year $32M economic development campaign aimed at creating 10,000 jobs and $500M in new payroll.

"If you're coming for basketball, you may want to stay for the abundant career opportunities," Brown said. "Here, we are really focused on a future for everyone."

Recognized for its "we don't coast" attitude, Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people, with a youthful population (more than 40 percent are age 24 or younger), low cost of living and steady economic growth that outpaces the nation.

Berkshire Hathaway, Mutual of Omaha, Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc. and Union Pacific – all Fortune 500 companies – call Greater Omaha "home."

About the Greater Omaha Chamber

The mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber (https://www.omahachamber.org/) is to champion a thriving business community and a prosperous region through visionary leadership and collaboration.

