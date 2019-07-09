Oman PVC Pipes Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oman PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oman PVC pipes market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024

PVC pipes are produced using a durable plastic resin, known as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is the third most popular synthetic polymer manufactured across the globe. In comparison with other conventional pipes, these pipes are more flexible, lightweight and long-lasting which makes it easier to install, handle and transport them.

These pipes are also resistant to fire, bending, extreme movement and bacterial contamination, and their production requires a significantly lesser amount of energy. As a result, they are gaining traction in Oman and replacing the cast-iron and galvanized pipes which were traditionally used across various industries in the country.

Market Drivers:

Since several decades, Oman has been dependent on the oil and gas industry for generating wealth. However, the reduction in global oil prices during 2014-2017 led to growing concerns in the Sultanate regarding alternative sources of income for stimulating the country's economy. As a result, it has introduced various infrastructure projects and has implemented regulations to improve the inflow of foreign direct investments in the country.

Oman is also experiencing robust growth in the tourism sector which can be attributed to its rich heritage. In addition to this, the inauguration of a new terminal in the Muscat airport has also increased the regional tourist inflow. Moreover, the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company awarded the Salalah Independent Water Project (IWP) to a consortium involving ACWA Power and Veolia Middle East in Dhofar.

The project is the first standalone water desalination project in Dhofar and is projected to strengthen the demand for piping materials such as PVC pipes in the Governate.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Oman PVC pipes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key application segments in the Oman PVC pipes market?

What are the price trends of PVC pipes?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Oman PVC pipes market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Oman PVC pipes market?

What is the structure of the Oman PVC pipes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Oman PVC pipes market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 GCC PVC Pipes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Oman PVC Pipes Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Price Trends

6.3.2 Key Price Indicators

6.3.3 Price Forecast

6.3.4 Industry Best Practices

6.4 Market Breakup by Application

6.4.1 Sewerage and Drainage

6.4.2 Plumbing

6.4.3 Water Supply

6.4.4 HVAC

6.4.5 Oil and Gas

6.4.6 Irrigation

6.5 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Value Chain Analysis

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Raw Material Procurement

6.6.3 Manufacturing

6.6.4 Marketing

6.6.5 Distribution

6.6.6 End-Use

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

7.1 Product Overview

7.2 Detailed Process Flow

7.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

7.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



8 Requirements for Setting Up a PVC Pipes Manufacturing Plant

8.1 Land Location and Site Development

8.2 Construction Requirements

8.3 Machinery Requirements

8.4 Machinery Pictures

8.5 Raw Material Requirements

8.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

8.7 Packaging Requirements

8.8 Transportation Requirements

8.9 Utilities Requirements

8.10 Manpower Requirements



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Key Player Profiles

10.1 Muna Noor

10.2 Oman Zawawi Est. LLC

10.3 Amiantit Oman

10.4 Composite Pipe Industry



