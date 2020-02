Oman Telecoms Market Insights 2020: Covering KPIs, Data on Subscribers, Penetration, Revenue, ARPU, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oman Telecoms Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Oman's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.



The report includes information on the following companies:

Awasr

Integrated Telecommunications Oman (TeO)

Oman Future Telecommunications (Vodafone)

Omantel

Ooredoo

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa (VMMEA)

Data Coverage



The report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2006. The data annex was last updated in February 2020 to include 3Q 2019 data. Metrics include the following:

Fixed Telecoms Market



Connections

Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)

Narrowband

VoBB

Total broadband

Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other

IPTV

Dial-up Internet

Mobile Telecoms Market



Connections

Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)

Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share

Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract

2G/3G/4G

Handset, and split by smartphone and basic

Handset population penetration

Broadband

Broadband population penetration

M2M

M2M penetration

Revenue and ASPU

Service revenue

Service revenue as a percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as a percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by type of service: voice, broadband, dial-up Internet, business network services

Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue

Voice ASPU per month

Broadband ASPU per month

Revenue and ARPU

Service revenue

Service revenue as a percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share

Service revenue split by voice, messaging and data, and data as a percentage of service revenue

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as a percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Split by voice, messaging and data

ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)

Traffic

Fixed-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Traffic

Mobile-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Mobile data traffic

Total data traffic per connection

Operator-level metrics/market share

Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)

Operator-level metrics/market share

Connections (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)

Total Telecoms Market (Fixed & Mobile)

Voice connections

Broadband connections

Service revenue

Service revenue as a percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as a percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by voice and data

Originated minutes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1uz2uc

