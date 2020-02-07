Omega-3 Industry Outlook to 2028: Analyzed by Type, Distribution Channel, Source, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Omega-3 Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Omega-3 Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in focus on preventive healthcare, growing application profiling and increase in demand for food fortification.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in Focus on Preventive Healthcare

3.1.2 Growing Application Profiling and Existing Applications

3.1.3 Increase in Demand for Food Fortification

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Omega-3 Market, By Type

4.1 Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

4.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

4.3 Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)



5 Omega-3 Market, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

5.2 Internet Retailing

5.3 Grocery Retailers

5.4 Other Distribution Channels



6 Omega-3 Market, By Source

6.1 Nuts and Seeds

6.1.1 Pumpkin Seeds

6.1.2 Walnut

6.1.3 Other Seeds

6.1.3.1 Tahini

6.1.3.2 Hazelnuts

6.1.3.3 Chia Seeds

6.2 Vegetable oils

6.2.1 Canola Oil

6.2.2 Soybean Oil

6.2.3 Other Vegetable oils

6.2.3.1 Flaxseed Oil

6.2.3.2 Olive Oil

6.3 Plant Source

6.4 Soya and Soya Products

6.4.1 Bean curd

6.4.2 Soya milk

6.5 Marine Source

6.5.1 Algal Oil

6.5.2 Fish Oil & Krill Oil



7 Omega-3 Market, By Application

7.1 Sports Nutrition

7.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Pet Food and Feed

7.4 Infant Formula

7.5 Functional Foods & Beverages

7.6 Fish Feed

7.7 Dietary Supplements



8 Omega-3 Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Sinomega Biotech Engineering

10.2 Polaris

10.3 Pharma Marine

10.4 Orkla Health

10.5 Nordic Naturals

10.6 Lonza

10.7 Kinomega Biopharm

10.8 KD Pharma

10.9 Huatai Biopharm

10.10 Guangdong Runke Bioengineering

10.11 Golden Omega

10.12 GC Rieber

10.13 EPAx

10.14 DSM

10.15 Croda International

10.16 Corbion

10.17 Cargill

10.18 Biosearch Life

10.19 BASF

10.20 Algisys



