OMNIA Partners Named One of "50 Providers to Know for 2018" by Spend Matters

OMNIA Partners has assembled the largest and most experienced organization in group purchasing. The firm's immense success and position at procurement's forefront has been built on the foundation of providing its members and partners with the power, access and trust they need to optimize their businesses and exceed growth goals.

"OMNIA Partners is honored to receive this designation and is focused on being a key leader in the procurement world. The OMNIA Partners team is one of the most seasoned and skilled in group purchasing, sourcing and supply chain management. Through our recent strategic acquisitions, we offer members access to a more robust portfolio of contracts with significant value in additional markets," said President and CEO, M. Todd Abner.

OMNIA Partners is the only GPO to be named to the "Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know list for 2018."

About Spend Matters - Solution Intelligence for Procurement

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners is a leading group purchasing organization (GPO) in procurement and supply chain management. Comprised of four subsidiaries: Corporate United, Prime Advantage, National IPA and U.S. Communities, OMNIA Partners serves over 35 industries in both the private and public sector. Through Corporate United, the GPO provides world-class indirect supply and service offerings for companies across the globe, including more than 20% of the Fortune 1000. Through Prime Advantage, the GPO offers access to elite direct materials suppliers specializing in commodities, engineered components, raw materials, services and supplies. The GPO also covers sourcing needs across the public sector through National IPA and newly acquired U.S. Communities, with fully transparent, value-driven pricing. OMNIA Partners leverages the economies of scale of its group with decades of procurement experience to execute mutually rewarding contracts in a multitude of verticals, while providing an extensive portfolio of sourcing solutions and partnerships for its members and suppliers.

