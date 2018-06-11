OmniVision Launches 1080p High Definition Medical CMOS Image Sensor with Excellent Image Quality for Endoscopic Surgical Procedures

With high image quality, ease of integration, and compact size, the OV2741 is ideal for many endoscopic devices used in diagnostic and surgical procedures, including airway-management (esophagoscopes, laryngoscopes, thorascopes, pleuroscopes, bronchoscopes, mediastinoscopes) and gastro-intestinal (gastroscopes, duodenoscopes, amniscopes) applications.

"To ensure the best patient outcomes, surgeons need 1080p HD resolution and excellent image quality when performing endoscopic surgeries," said Tehzeeb Gunja, principal marketing and business development manager at OmniVision. "The OV2741 meets those needs, while eliminating the glare and reflections from endoscope lights by using an innovative anti-reflective coating."

The OV2741 image sensor has a 1/6-inch optical format for excellent low-light operation, a 1.4-micron pixel size and supports RAW data output. The sensor's PureCel-S stacked pixel architecture delivers the highest-quality images with improved sensitivity, less saturation, high full-well capacity, no blooming and low color crosstalk.

The OV2741's low power consumption of just 90 mW, while operating at 60 FPS and full HD resolution, keeps the distal tip of the endoscope cooler for greater patient comfort. The OV2741 is also stereo-ready, enabling two image sensors to be synchronized for 3D video during surgical procedures.

The sensor integrates one-time-programmable (OTP) memory to store manufacturing and calibration information. It also has an on-chip pulse width modulator (PWM) to drive LED illumination without the need for an external driver IC. Additionally, the OV2741 can be both autoclaved for reusable applications and sterilized for disposable ones.

Samples of the OV2741 are available now, and it is expected to enter volume production in Q3 2018. The sensor is being demonstrated this week at OmniVision's Booth #1563 at MD&M East in NYC, June 12-14, 2018. Please visit the booth or contact your OmniVision sales representative for more information.

