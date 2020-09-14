On-demand Manufacturing Propels the Global Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market for Additive Manufacturing, 2020 Study

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "On-demand Manufacturing Propels the Global Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market for Additive Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global dimensional metrology market for additive manufacturing in detail for the period from 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year.



The study covers key advanced technologies, including optical microscopes, scanning electron microscopes, coordinated measuring machines (CMM), 3D scanning, X-ray computed tomography (CT) as well as metrology software. Light and electron microscopes, 3D scanners, X-ray CT CMM, 3D printers, and computer-aided design CAD software generally form the ecosystem to cover the entire inspection process chain. The research study provides a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed drivers and restraints of the market, total forecasting, and competitive landscape.



Moreover, the study provides a coverage of major companies such as Zeiss, Bruker Alicona, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Mitutoyo, and Nikon Metrology among others. Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). It also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities. Further, it also includes a CEO's 360-degree perspective.



The global dimensional metrology equipment market for additive manufacturing (AM) is at a nascent state of its lifecycle. The total dimensional metrology market for AM reached $228.3 million in 2019, growing by 5.5% from 2018. An increasing trend toward incorporating additive manufacturing as a part of the entire production chain is leading to more adoption of a holistic approach as an integral part of the production chain.



Compared to traditionally siloed works, an integrated and holistic inspection process will have a better chance of thriving in the dynamic additive manufacturing market. Inspection measurement technology is frequently located at the end of production. However, as the industry starts moving from prototyping to final part production, there is a higher need to understand how the parameters are actually affecting the quality of the part across all phases of the production cycle and networking of all interfaces with more adoption of CMMs, 3D scanners, and X-ray CT technologies.



Moreover, several advancements will be possible in a connected-lab environment, enabling more automation where a wide range of metrology systems rely on several sources of data to make autonomous smart decisions to the final verified part. End users will be looking into more fully automated measuring systems as an integral part of production with the need for real-time data in the production environment. The publisher expects a scenario of major interoperability with manufacturing systems.

