On National Grief Awareness Day, A Poignant Book by A Mother Who Lost Her Teen Daughter, Shares Guidance on Grieving

MT. JULIET, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Any loss, of life is a burden to survivors, but to lose one's child is the greatest loss of all. Kim Peacock, after many tears shed and wounds salted, is giving something back to the millions of people each year who lose a loved one – and to the tens of millions who seek to comfort those who suffer a loss. Her new book, Victorious Heart: Finding Hope and Healing after a Devastating Loss (Morgan James Publishers), honors her teen daughter's life, Nicole, while sharing useful advice, guidance, and support for those in the throes of grieving. It is a perfect contribution for National Grief Awareness Day, August 30th.

Kim says she suffers from a grief PTSD. And who would expect her not to? Not only did she suffer the loss of her daughter, she witnessed it, a horrific ATV accident while on a family vacation two decades ago.

"Even though you never 'get over' the loss of a loved one," says Kim, "you are honoring them by living well and not forgetting them. You can live victoriously in the midst of your grief. Victorious Heart was written to help those in the valley of sorrow to know that they are not alone and they will make it through the heartbreak of losing a loved one."

Kim's book is a beautiful story of hope and healing. It helps provide answers to questions about surviving a deep pain, how one finds joy again, and how to navigate challenging moments months and years later. Her advice to those grieving includes these insights:

Cherish the memories. Don't be afraid to recall the sweet times.

There is no right or wrong way to respond to seeing your loved one after they have passed away. Do what is right for you.

Allow old and familiar places, things and routines to bring small measure of comfort to the upheaval.

Be intentional about taking care of yourself physically as well as emotionally.

Find what works for you and your family.

Creating traditions that include serving others as a beautiful way to honor the deceased.

If you are holding on to the stuff of this world, expectations, or unforgiveness and feel burdened under the weight of it all, open your hands and let it all go.

Laughter and joy are not betrayals of your loved one.

SOURCE Kim Peacock