On The 25th Anniversary of Amazon's Founding, The Bezos Letters Debuts As Wall Street Journal and USA Today Bestsellers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James Publishing's.( www.MorganJamesPublishing.com ) new release, The Bezos Letters: 14 Principles to Grow Your Business Like Amazon, by Steve Anderson and Karen Anderson, debuted on USA Today's and The Wall Street Journal's bestsellers lists. The book, releasing in September for Amazon's 25th anniversary, reveals what makes Amazon so successful – and how other businesses and start-ups can follow their formula for profit.

Additionally, this book already has become the publishing company's highest grossing foreign rights book to date- -- before a single copy was even sold in the U.S.!

According to Steve Anderson and Karen Anderson, "Not only are we thrilled that The Bezos Letters has debuted on two of the top-tier bestselling lists in the USA but also the international attention being garnered currently within the foreign markets has become an exciting journey!"

Jeff Bezos created Amazon, the fastest company to reach $100 billion in sales ever, making him the richest man in the world. Fortunately, Bezos has provided a hidden roadmap he used which was revealed in his annual letters to shareholders. The Bezos Letters explains Bezos' personal roadmap for success any business owner can use to significantly grow their business. Within The Bezos Letters, the authors unlock the key lessons, mindset, principles, and steps Bezos has used and continues to use, to make Amazon the massive success it is today.

"Up until now, no one had done a deep analysis of the Bezos shareholder letters, and the principles they contain, to help businesses grow as I reveal in this book,." Says Anderson. "My background as a technology and risk consultant allows me to filter what Amazon has accomplished through the lens of risk and show how strategic risk-taking is vital to the growth of any business."

Steve (www.thebezosletters.com) has spent his 35+ year career helping the insurance industry understand, integrate, and leverage current and emerging technologies. From business management systems to social media, Steve analyzes what's happening now and explain its implications for the future. He is one of the original 150 "thought leaders/influencers" on LinkedIn and has over 300,000 followers.

Business owners are fascinated with Amazon's success, but don't realize that Bezos' shareholder letters provide key insights any business executive can emulate. Steve has taken these letters and broken them down into an easy-to-follow guide on the key takeaways, such as key Amazon concepts and the 14 growth principles that Amazon uses every day.

