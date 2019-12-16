On-Trend Gifting with Kitchenware 2019

Sous Vide – A sophisticated cooking method widely used in professional kitchens, sous vide can improve flavors and texture, and ensure perfect results every time. The Souspreme Multi Pot from Fissler makes sous vide simple and approachable for anyone. An all-around kitchen appliance, the Souspreme features 18 one-touch cooking programs for fast cooking, slow cooking, fermenting, steaming, sautéing, sous vide and more.

Craft Coffee – Anyone who's serious about making coffee wants coffee beans freshly ground at just the right fineness. The Capresso Grind Select Coffee Burr Grinder stands out for its solid steel burr grinding disks that deliver consistent, uniform grinding for any brewing method. The 15-position grind selector offers the ideal grind for any type of espresso machine or a drip coffee maker, French Press, percolator or pour-over brewer. Cup selector dial lets you choose from 2 to 12 cups, so you grind just the amount you need.

One-Pot Meals – Tramontina's Enameled Cast-Iron Series 1000 Covered Round Dutch Oven is a one-pot jack-of-all-trades for casseroles, soups, stews and more, with a rich finish for elegant kitchen-to-table serving. Mouth-watering flavors are enhanced by its self-basting lid. In white, medium blue, dark blue, cobalt blue, majolica red or graduated red, it offers superior heat retention, even cooking, and sturdy side handles for easy manageability.

Easy Entertaining – Entertaining is in, but free time can be hard to come by. A simple menu focused on cheese – with accompaniments such as crusty bread, crackers, nuts, grapes, figs or apple slices – can save the day. The Cilio Umbria Cheese Knife Set features natural oak wood handles in a distinctive tear-drop shape. The 4-piece set comes with a Parmesan cheese knife, a hard cheese knife, a soft cheese knife and a cheese fork.

Eco-Friendly – For those who are environmentally consciousness, the stylish Zoku Pocket Straw provides an easy and convenient way to make the switch to reusable. Made of 18/8 stainless steel, it comes with a silicone mouthpiece for comfortable sipping. It telescopes in and out for compact storage and easy transport. It includes a cleaning brush and small sanitary carrying case, for attachment to a key ring, belt, or backpack.

