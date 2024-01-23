Once Upon a Farm Enters Dairy Category - Launches New Line of A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes and More

Once Upon a Farm continues to bring their leadership, innovation and high-quality standards for nutrition to the dairy set and partners with Alexandre Family Farm, the first and leading regenerative organic certified dairy farm in the U.S. to source A2/A2 organic whole milk for their A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes line

Link to Download High Res Product Images HERE.

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm , the leading childhood nutrition company announced today that it has entered the dairy category with the launch of its first ever organic A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes. Available in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Crème, Triple Berry, and Banana Crème, these organic whole milk shakes are made with farm-fresh fruits and veggies, A2/A2 organic whole milk and no added sugar bringing the best to your fridge. These sippable shakes use organic A2/A2 grass-based whole milk sourced from Alexandre Family Farm , the first and superior regenerative organic certified dairy farm in the U.S. utilizing holistic farming practices that build soil health.

Once Upon a Farm's New A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes. Available in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Crème, Triple Berry, and Banana Crème.

"At Once Upon a Farm, we are committed to maximizing nutrition for our customers, little and big," said Once Upon a Farm Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Jennifer Garner. "This announcement is so exciting we are dancing in the barn—we are launching scrumptious, sumptuous, A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes, in partnership with Alexandre Family Farms. You asked and boy, are we excited to share with you."

"We are so honored to partner with Once Upon a Farm on their A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes featuring our A2/A2 organic whole milk known for its easily digestible protein," said Alexandre Family Farm's Farmer-Owner Stephanie Alexandre. "Our shared passion for delivering the best organic food, especially through nutritious whole milk products for growing children, drove us to partner from the very beginning. As the first certified regenerative, organic, and humane dairy in the US, we admire the commitment and leadership of Once Upon a Farm in shaping a healthier future for children through its innovative dairy products!"

Once Upon a Farm's A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes are the first products in two new lines of dairy offerings launching this year. Once Upon a Farm is proud to partner with Alexandre Family Farm because of their commitment and quality standards in dairy farming. Their partnership with Alexandre Family Farm sources organic A2/A2 whole milk as an ingredient to create these indulgent, no-sugar added A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes. To learn more about Alexandre Family Farm and the benefits of A2/A2 dairy, visit alexandrefamilyfarm.com . Once Upon a Farm's A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes are available to purchase now online at onceuponafarmorganics.com and at Whole Foods Market.

When we decided to go into dairy, it was imperative that we partnered with farms that are making a positive impact on our planet and in the dairy industry specifically," said Once Upon a Farm Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Cassandra Curtis. "For us, it was a no-brainer to partner with Alexandre Family Farm for our A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes. They are America's first regenerative organic certified dairy farm and 5th generation farmers. You can taste the quality in our shakes!"

In addition, Once Upon a Farm will release their second product line in their Dairy Portfolio - Whole Milk Smoothies available this spring (February 2024) at retailers nationwide in their produce or yogurt sections. The brand's Whole Milk Smoothies compliment their existing Dairy-Free Smoothie line providing even more fresh snacking options that kids love and parents trust. This new line of Whole Milk Smoothies features real fruits and veggies, no added sugar, and organic grass-fed whole milk in three creamy, craveable smoothie shop flavors: Banana Berry Blast, Mango Pear-adise, and Orange Squeeze.

Like all of Once Upon a Farm's products the A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes and Whole Milk Smoothies are organic, non-GMO Project Verified, contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. Once Upon a Farm's blog shares more information on the new A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes and The Benefits of Dairy for Kids . For more information about Once Upon a Farm and their new Dairy offerings, check out the product landing page here .

About Once Upon a Farm

At Once Upon a Farm, Farm-Fresh Tastes Grow Here™. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, snacks and meals for children of all ages. Our delicious and thoughtful recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients – whole fruits and veggies picked, then cold-pressed (our pouches) or freshly frozen (our meals) to perfection – to support growing kids at every stage and milestone. All of our products are organic, non-GMO project verified, contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives – just simple, real, nutritious food your entire family will love.

Media Contact:

Katie Marston

[email protected]

SOURCE Once Upon a Farm, PBC