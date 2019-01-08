One Day Family Office Deal Flow Summit: Build Your Family Office Co-Investment Network (Chicago, United States - March 28, 2019)

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Family Office Deal Flow Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Family offices are constantly in pursuit of excellent direct investment opportunities and our annual Family Office Deal Flow Summit is the only conference that brings together family investors with off-market deal flow. For one day only, family offices, dealmakers, and private businesses will connect for one singular pursuit: to get a deal done. Attendees will also enjoy insightful presentations and panel discussions chock-full of real-world direct investing insights from family office investors.

Benefits of Attending

Build Your Family Office Co-Investment Network: Network with peers in the industry, build and reinforce strategic relationships and gain personal connections. Rapidly expand your relations with family offices who are looking for direct investments, co-investments and club deals.

Network with peers in the industry, build and reinforce strategic relationships and gain personal connections. Rapidly expand your relations with family offices who are looking for direct investments, co-investments and club deals. Learn How to Structure Deals: Our family office speakers have completed direct investments with some of the largest Fortune 100 companies in the world, and together have conducted well over $1B in direct investments, hold over 1,000 total patents, and represent billions in capital.

Our family office speakers have completed direct investments with some of the largest Fortune 100 companies in the world, and together have conducted well over in direct investments, hold over 1,000 total patents, and represent billions in capital. Deal Flow & Due Diligence Best Practices: Discover step-by-step how family offices are attracting deal flow while still being discreet and private, and what standards are being followed while conducting due diligence on potential acquisition targets.

Who Should Attend:



Past attendees have included wealthy families looking to form a family office, single family offices, multi-family offices, real estate investment professionals, private business owners, hedge fund and private equity fund managers, investment bankers, private banking professionals, CPAs, attorneys, placement agents, third party marketers, and insurance agents. This event places an emphasis on direct investments and deal flow, thus participants are typically either representing a deal or looking to invest capital in a new investment.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3bt7sz/one_day_family?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

