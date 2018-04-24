One Day From Basel III Basel IV & CRD V Course: What's Next for the Banks - London UK - 7th June 2018

This 1-day course provides a thorough understanding of regulatory requirements, i.e. Basel III, its adoption into European Laws - Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), Capital Requirements Directive IV (CRD IV) and recent EU banking reform proposals - its implications for financial institutions and how best practice institutions should manage their risks and optimize constrains, i.e. capital and liquidity, in order to achieve corporate goals and ensure sustainability.

Taught by a former senior banker the course covers the most important issues of the regulatory landscape to help financial executives and other interested professionals absorb complex material in a clear and concise way.

What Will You Learn

By the end of this course you will:

Gain a better understanding of stakeholders (regulators, shareholders) requirements following the financial crisis

Understand the key elements of the Basel III/CRD reforms and its impact and challenges

Recognise how to set up efficient internal capital and liquidity adequacy assessment processes (ICAAP and ILAAP)

Understand recovery and resolution

Be aware of upcoming regulatory changes and related implications for banks

Assess gaps in your institution

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Background and Scope

Key Risk & Performance Indicators under CRD IV

Capital and Liquidity Planning (ICAAP and ILAAP)

ICAAP-specific information

ILAAP-specific information

Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) in the EU

From Basel III to Basel IV > CRD V

Final Remarks

End of Day / Program

