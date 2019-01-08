One Day Investor Influence Workshop: Learn About and Apply Influence and Persuasion Best Practices (Miami, FL, United States - February 5th, 2019)

DUBLIN, Jan 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Investor Influence Workshop is a day dedicated to helping investment marketing, investor relations, and capital raising professionals learn about and apply influence and persuasion best practices to their investment firms. There are few better returns on investment of time than dialing in exactly how you position yourself and your firm, attract potential clients and investors, interact with them in a way that is engaging and authority-building, and add value consistently to potential leads that could say yes to your offering over time, so they know and trust you.

Through his post-masters studies at Harvard University and his work founding and building the Family Office Club into both a platform of family office investors and an investor relations suite of tools Richard C. Wilson has spent 1,000's of hours learning and interpreting proven influence principles and has found practical ways for you to leverage these tools for your own strategic advantage in investor relations. While most chase leads, and call upon investors, Richard spends more energy attracting leads and receiving qualified warm inquiries on how to work together from ultra-wealthy clients and family offices.

The Investor Influence Workshop is a more advanced program meant to come after completing the Capital Raising Catalyst Workshop and it is something that everyone from a real estate developer, to a hedge fund manager, or operating business looking to raise capital will find relevant on multiple levels. We offer this workshop just twice a year and during it you will participate in small group exercises, share strategies with peers, and complete a worksheet to help summarize and cement your takeaways to implement in your business. This workshop is fast-paced, practical, and meant for anyone who wants to improve their ability to improve their investor relations, investment marketing, capital raising, deal flow, or positioning in their marketplace.

Who Should Attend:

Past attendees of our events and workshops have included investment funds, real estate and private equity independent sponsors, private bankers and wealth managers, capital raising consultants and third-party marketers, investment industry service providers who want to position themselves and their firms, and investment bankers and M&A brokers looking to get more deals done every year. Wealthy families with multiple operating entities looking for a marketing and investor relations edge.

