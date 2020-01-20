One Day Masterclass: Procurement & Supply Management | Central London, UK - March 6th, 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Procurement & Supply Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This masterclass looks at the concepts of procurement and supply management, negotiation techniques, and current and future trends. It includes digital transformation, disaggregation of supply chains, and circular economy theories.

This practical masterclass helps managers to get a good grasp of Procurement & Supply Management and is delivered by an expert in the field.

Agenda



Course Time: 13:30-17:30

13:30 - 1st Part, Cost Reduction, SCM and Components

15:15 - Tea break

15:30 - 2nd Part, Strategy Framework and Major Obstacles

17:30 - Finish

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyuckk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

