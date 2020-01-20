One Day Masterclass: Procurement & Supply Management | Central London, UK - March 6th, 2020
Jan 20, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Procurement & Supply Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This masterclass looks at the concepts of procurement and supply management, negotiation techniques, and current and future trends. It includes digital transformation, disaggregation of supply chains, and circular economy theories.
This practical masterclass helps managers to get a good grasp of Procurement & Supply Management and is delivered by an expert in the field.
Agenda
Course Time: 13:30-17:30
- 13:30 - 1st Part, Cost Reduction, SCM and Components
- 15:15 - Tea break
- 15:30 - 2nd Part, Strategy Framework and Major Obstacles
- 17:30 - Finish
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyuckk
