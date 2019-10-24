One Day Patent Administrator Course: London, United Kingdom - November 19, 2019
Oct 24, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Patent Administrator" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will give you a comprehensive introduction to the role of the Patent Administrator. It is a highly complex area due to many different procedures across different patent offices. This course will demystify these procedures and filing requirements in key jurisdictions, and will improve your knowledge and your skills so you can work more efficiently and excel in your role.
Topics to be covered include:
- Introduction to patents
- Understanding filing procedures and systems
- Electronic filing (including hands-on exercises and demonstrations)
- Handling post-filing communications from national and international offices
- Renewing your patents
- Recording assignments and name changes
- Overview of licences and royalties
- Obtaining and using patent information
Why should you attend?
- Gain an invaluable introduction to working with patents
- Achieve a greater understanding of patent administration and where your role sits within the team
- Improve your understanding of the filing requirements in key jurisdictions - what to do and when
- Learn about electronic filing at WIPO and the EPO via practical exercises and demonstrations
- Understand how to calculate renewal payments - how to pay and when
Who Should Attend:
- Patent administrators and assistants
- Formalities administrators
- Other IP support staff
Agenda:
Introduction to Patents
- Registered and unregistered rights
- What is a patent?
- Why apply for a patent?
- How long will it last?
Organisation of the IP department
- Composition of the team
- Your role within the team
- Differences between private practice and industry
Filing procedures and systems
- International conventions
- National patent systems
- International patent systems
- Stages of a patent application
- Requirements for filing applications
- Nationally
- At the EPO
- At WIPO
- Electronic filing - EPOline
- Electronic filing demonstration
- Record keeping/working with your in-house system
- Practical exercise
Post filing communications
- Due dates and deadlines
- GB applications
- European applications
- Divisional applications
- PCT applications
- Euro-PCT applications
- Calculation of dates
- Practical exercise
Renewals
- How are renewal fees calculated?
- When can you pay renewals?
- How can you pay renewals?
- Practical exercise
Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPC's)
- What are SPC's?
- When are SPC's applicable?
- Brief overview of how SPC's work
Assignments and name changes
- Why is an assignment required?
- Recording an assignment
- Recording a name change
Licences and royalties
- What is a licence?
- Why licence your patents?
Patent information
- Useful literature
- Useful websites
- Products and services of the EPO, UKIPO, WIPO
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tizojm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article