One Korea Network and the Korea-US Alliance Foundation USA to Hold Press Conference on Campaign for 'REAL' Peace on the Korean Peninsula, Countering H.R. 1369 and the 'FAKE Peace' Initiative, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

One Korea Network (OKN)

24 Jul, 2023, 15:44 ET

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Korea Network (OKN) and the Korea-US Alliance Foundation USA (KUSAF-USA) will be holding a Press Conference on Wednesday, July 26th at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. from 11 am to 12:30pm.

This Press Conference will highlight the Campaign led by OKN along with KUSAF-USA for 'REAL' Peace on the Korean Peninsula and to counter the 'fake peace' initiative led by pro-North Korean and leftist supporters of H.R. 1369, the "Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act."

"OKN was one of the main organizations that led a successful campaign to counter the fake peace initiative of HR3446, which included petition drives in South Korea and the US against the bill; publishing a book highlighting the folly of HR3446 written by 18 experts; and various events, panel sessions, and Congressional briefings and visits," said Henry Song, Director of One Korea Network.

"Unsurprisingly, the backers of the fake peace initiative have introduced a reincarnated version of HR3446, now called HR1369, which is doomed to fail again, but not without the supporters of this initiative trying to hoodwink the public and Congress with the alluring pursuit of fake peace, while giving a free pass to the dictatorship of North Korea," continued Song.

The Press Conference will feature remarks from members of Congress; select authors who contributed to OKN's book, "The Quest for Peace on the Korean Peninsula"; and other experts on this issue.

On the 70th anniversary of the ROK-USA Alliance, OKN will continue to work to highlight the unique alliance, and expose the truth of bills such as HR1369 and the supporters of the fake peace initiative.

"OKN is planning a variety of events throughout this year and into next year, to commemorate the anniversary of the alliance, and educate the public on issues such as: North Korean human rights; the Indo-Pacific region; and other important topics of relevance. This Press Conference and our Campaign for 'REAL' Peace on the Korean Peninsula is just one part of the work we are doing," said Henry Song.

Please RSVP HERE. Limited seating. Priority given to members of the media.

For questions regarding the Press Conference: 202-394-7005; [email protected]; https://onekoreanetwork.com/

SOURCE One Korea Network (OKN)

