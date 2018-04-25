One of California's Top Retirement Planners, John P. Dubots, Offers Retirees Free Seminar To Cut Taxes

TEMECULA, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent CNBC article reports that 10,000 men and woman are retiring every day. Retiring is a complex affair these days. Many of the decisions required at retirement are irrevocable, so making the right choices is critical.

Staying retired is an even bigger challenge, with many obstacles standing in the way, including inflation, health care, and uncertain financial markets.

Executives, professionals, and business owners are invited to a free, private briefing to find out how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes on their IRA, 401(k) and other assets, just two of the dozen obstacles covered during the briefing.

"Retired executives, professionals and business owners deserve to be educated on the obstacles they face to enjoying the reward for a lifetime of labor and sacrifice," says financial educator, author, speaker and retirement planner, John Dubots, MPA.

One hundred years ago, the average American died at 51 years old. Today, the average American retires at age 62 and could live to age 100.

"AARP reported that 2 out of 3 older Americans fear running out of money more than dying. Imagine being 75 years old, in great health, full of life, and afraid of running out of money. That's not my idea of a reward for hard work and a lifetime of saving," Dubots shares.

This new seminar educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can disrupt their plans in retirement. The fast-paced, 77-minute presentation explores the keys to an abundant retirement.

It also covers the 7 major retiree fears and concerns: living too long, running out of money, taxes, inflation, the deficit, health care costs, living without purpose and meaning, and not passing on family values; and the unknown dangers and pitfalls that stand in every retiree's path.

"Most retirees want to fully enjoy retirement, yet they are uninformed about the many dangers and potholes that can derail their retirement. For example, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle," says Dubots, Founder and President of Dubots Capital Management, LLC at www.jpdcapitalmanagement.com.

The Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful."

The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement account withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.

The seminar uses real-world examples to show attendees how to create substantial income tax deductions, avoid double taxation on retirement accounts, legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds and real estate, and reduce and possibly eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

"For over a quarter of a century, our mission has been to educate and equip retirees to avoid the obstacles and fully enjoy retirement. There will be nothing to buy at this briefing and every attendee will receive a free action guide," shares Dubots.

Dubots continues, "You've worked hard to create a level of comfort and security for yourself and your family. I want people to come and learn that they have options to protect and secure their hard-earned savings. People who register and attend will leave knowing exactly what to do next, if anything."

About John P. Dubots, MPA

John P. Dubots, MPA is a nationally-recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Planner, whom you may have seen in Forbes and Fortune. Dubots is the Co-Author of 3 books, "Retire Abundantly: The Proven Principles To Create A Worry Free Retirement With Less Stress," "Secrets Of A Worry-Free Retirement," and "Giving Transforms You!"

As the Founder/President of Dubots Capital Management, for over a quarter of a century, John has been showing executives, professionals and business owners how to grow, preserve, and pass-on their hard-earned wealth.

Dubots shares the financial and retirement wisdom and experience as an Educator and Speaker with many organizations, through a series of Public Seminars, as well as a former Radio Host on KTIE AM 590.

John founded Dubots Capital Management, LLC to provide independent, client-first financial, retirement and estate planning solutions to his clients. His education includes a B.S. in Resource Economics and an MPA (Masters in Public Administration) from the University of New Hampshire. Investment Advisory Services offered through John P. Dubots Capital Management, LLC, CA License # 0822926.

John is a Past President of Rotary and is very active with his wife, Jodi, and their three children in their church and community. He and his family have lived in Temecula since 1995.

Contact

John P. Dubots

193922@email4pr.com

951-699-1502

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-of-californias-top-retirement-planners-john-p-dubots-offers-retirees-free-seminar-to-cut-taxes-300635536.html

SOURCE Dubots Capital Management, LLC

Related Links

http://www.jpdcapitalmanagement.com

