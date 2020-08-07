One of Oregon's Top Wealth Advisors, Nathan Brown, Offers Retirees Free Seminar to Cut Taxes

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rules for retiring successfully have changed. Retiring successfully is an increasingly complex affair with many critical components. Many of the decisions required at retirement are irrevocable, so making the right choices is critical.

Staying retired is an even bigger challenge. A century ago, the average American lived to age fifty-one. Today, the average American retires at age 62 and some live to age 100.

"Executives, professionals and business owners who have built wealth need to understand the twelve significant obstacles that keep successful people from enjoying an upgraded lifestyle and leaving a lasting legacy," says Nathan Brown MBA, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP®, a nationally recognized financial educator, author, speaker and wealth advisor.

"We offer this free seminar on tax reduction and elimination, because we believe that everyone who has worked hard, sacrificed and saved to build wealth deserves to know and truly understand the options they have to keep more of their wealth for themselves and their family," says Brown.

The 77-minute seminar is top-rated, fast paced and fun. It reveals the 4 keys to an abundant retirement; it educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can disrupt their plans in retirement; and it outlines the 7 major retiree fears and concerns; along with the unknown dangers and pitfalls that stand in every retiree's path.

Brown shares, "Most retirees have never been introduced to the vast array of tax savings and wealth protection options; consequently, they are missing out. Plus, they have never been fully informed about the many dangers and potholes that can derail their retirement. One prime example is running afoul of IRS retirement account rules. They can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle."

The Wall Street Journal reported, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." For example, the IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement account withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.

The seminar uses real-world examples to show attendees how to create substantial income tax deductions; legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds and real estate; and reduce and possibly eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

To learn about seminar times and dates, call their office at (503) 303-0903.

"I want successful people to come and learn that they have options to protect and secure their hard-earned savings. People who register and attend will leave knowing exactly what to do next, if anything," shares Brown.

He continues, "We help executives, professionals and business owners protect their wealth in order to enhance their lifestyle and pass on a lasting legacy. Educating is part of our ongoing mission. It's my hope that hard working people will discover new options at my seminar and an easy way to understand their wealth so that they can enhance their lifestyle and legacy. I hope people join me for our free seminar series."

About Nathan Brown

Nathan Brown MBA, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP® is an internationally-recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Wealth Advisor. He helps successful executives, professionals and business owners protect their wealth in order to enhance their lifestyle and pass on a lasting legacy.

With the increasing complexity and diversity of financial and tax issues required to succeed financially, Nathan's clients benefit from his uniquely multi-faceted approach utlizing his Masters Of Business Administration, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, Chartered Life Underwriter®, Chartered Financial Consultant® and Retirement Income Certified Professional®.

When he is not protecting and serving clients, Nathan volunteers at his children's school where he is the chair of the technology committee. He is also actively involved in his church and enjoys cycling, running, camping, and coaching track.

