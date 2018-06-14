One-stop Shop MRO Distributors Best Positioned to Tap Growth Opportunities Created by IIoT-Enabled Plants

"Digitization of the manufacturing process has heightened demand for MRO distributors with the engineering expertise to support plant owners' transition from preventive to predictive maintenance," said Kiravani Emani, Research Analyst for Industrial Automation & Process Control at Frost & Sullivan. "This is changing the business model of MRO, as the distributors position themselves as end-to-end service providers that have embraced digital-based technologies."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, IIoT Predictive Maintenance—Redesigning the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Approach, 2018, identifies the key end-user requirements, unmet needs, and the role of IIoT technologies in redefining the value proposition of MRO distributors.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/2jd

To optimally tap the market demand, MRO distributors need to simplify the supply chain by leveraging the online platform and embedding a track and trace feature to decrease the number of channels needed to procure the product.

Other key growth strategies to attract a wider pool of service customers include:

Building strong supplier relationship;

Establishing a robust e-commerce platform to enter emerging markets and serve small- and medium-sized businesses;

Integrating inventories with automation software to control the company's spend on inventory management;

Developing a mobile application that enables effective management of plant inventories;

Providing support services round the clock

"At present, the MRO market is witnessing rapid consolidation wherein distributors are aggressively expanding their product portfolio and global footprint. Establishing a connected environment with strong IT and communication infrastructure will give accessibility to experts across locations and eventually, raise the value of IIoT-enabled predictive maintenance," noted Emani.

IIoT Predictive Maintenance—Redesigning the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Approach, 2018 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Industrial Automation & Process Control Growth Partnership Service program.

IIoT Predictive Maintenance—Redesigning the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Approach, 2018

MDA0-10

