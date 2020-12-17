One Up The Recipe--Tasty Recipe Challenges Empower Restaurants to Earn Revenue and Engage Customers Virtually

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Up The Recipe is helping struggling restaurants during these difficult times by enabling them to monetize their menu and create an easy, profitable revenue stream. Restaurants can whip up a recipe challenge in five minutes and invite their customers via email, text, and Facebook to participate. Customers get a chance to win a reward uniquely tied to their favorite local restaurant.

New Restaurant Revenue Stream

Restaurants can set up a recipe challenge for their customers that includes a challenge name, description, a recipe, and details of a creative reward for the winner. Customers can access the challenge and post their version of the recipe, pictures of their dish, and comments about their experience. Though participation is free, they can donate to financially support the restaurant throughout the challenge. Customers can also share the recipe challenge with family and friends to increase the restaurant's revenue and create a viral campaign for the restaurant.

"Our recipe challenges create a community around struggling restaurants. Customers get to interact with other customers and support their favorite local restaurant. One Up The Recipe is a great way to keep long-time customers engaged virtually and attract the attention of new customers until they're able to dine in the restaurant again," said Matt Ryan, Founder of One Up The Recipe.

One Up the Recipe enables restaurants to give their customers a special recipe and a virtual avenue to interact with other customers. During the recipe challenge, all participants can vote on a winner who will receive a reward the restaurant specifies, such as a gift certificate or named recipe on the menu, etc.

One Up the Recipe is waiving the subscription fee for local restaurants right now. Restaurants will receive 85% of the dollars earned during the recipe challenge.

For more information, visit https://restaurant.oneuptherecipe.com/

About One Up The Recipe

Founded in 2019, One Up The Recipe offers friends and family recipe challenges as an alternative way to share special recipes and enjoy meals "together" virtually when they can't be together.

