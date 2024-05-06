ONEASCENT HIRES INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT VETERAN PHIL SHAFFER

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAscent Family Offices is proud to announce its hiring of Phil Shaffer as senior lead advisor and director of institutional services. Shaffer has over 40 years of experience managing assets for institutional and family office investors.

"We're thrilled that Phil is joining the team. His wisdom and leadership will be invaluable," said CEO, Co-Founder and Senior Lead Advisor Harry Pearson. "OneAscent Family Offices seeks to provide families and institutions the services and knowledge to pursue stewardship, ensure generational security and bolster Kingdom impact. Phil's depth of industry experience and alignment with our mission are a perfect fit for OneAscent's ongoing expansion and enhancement of our services."

In his role, Shaffer will use his institutional investment knowledge to deliver a suite of services designed to preserve and enhance wealth across generations. His focus will be curation of values-based, cost-effective and integrated solutions with a commitment to caring for families and institutions.

Shaffer was previously a managing director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he co-founded Graystone Consulting. At Graystone, Shaffer was repeatedly recognized by Barron's as one of the top 100 financial advisors and one of the top 10 institutional consultants in the United States. He managed a team that supervised over $5 billion for over 50 institutional clients. Most recently, Shaffer was a managing director at Hamilton Capital, a Columbus, Ohio-based registered investment advisor.

"I am most excited to be a part of the outstanding, values-based culture and team at OneAscent," said Shaffer. "This opportunity enables me to combine my career experience with my calling to make a positive Kingdom impact through values-based investing."

OneAscent is a family of Kingdom-minded companies committed to delivering values-based financial solutions to advisors and investors. OneAscent Wealth, OneAscent Financial, OneAscent Investments, OneAscent Capital and OneAscent Family Offices each offer a comprehensive suite of faith-driven strategies and solutions designed to help advisors, investors and stewards live aligned with what they value most. OneAscent's business model reflects our belief that financial planning and wealth management are engaged partnerships between clients, financial advisors and investment resources. In these areas, we strive for clarity, communication and unity. OneAscent is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and serves clients through office locations across the United States.

