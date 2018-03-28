OneSmart Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 2,445,000 additional ADSs at US$11.00 per ADS.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

OneSmart's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: (1) Morgan Stanley& Co. International plc by calling 1-917-606-8487 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; (2) Deutsche Bank Securities, Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, telephone: +1-800-503-4611, email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com; or (3) UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10019, United States, by telephone at +1-888-827-7275.

About OneSmart

OneSmart is the largest premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China in terms of revenue in 2016 and 2017, according to Frost & Sullivan. OneSmart has built a comprehensive K-12 after-school education platform that encompasses its acclaimed premium tutoring services, premium young children education services and language and culture programs. Over OneSmart's ten years of operation, it has built a leading "OneSmart" brand upon its OneSmart VIP programs, which offer premium tutoring services in one-on-one and one-on-three teacher-to-student settings with a full spectrum of course offerings covering core academic subjects taught in primary and secondary schools in China at levels between the third and twelfth grades of the K-12 system.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart

Ms. Rebecca Shen

ir@onesmart.org

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5826-4939

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In the US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onesmart-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300620861.html

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited