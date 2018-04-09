OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion

"We are pleased to support the Southern California business community with this new offer," said Steve Solk, president of Consumer Banking. "Our goal is to deliver solutions to local small business owners and business entrepreneurs to help them manage all aspects of their company's payment cycle."

Empowering Small Businesses to Launch + Grow

Recently, OneWest Bank's parent company, CIT Group, introduced the Launch and Grow campaign, a new small business empowerment series in partnership with the nonprofit Operation HOPE. The campaign is the first video series of its kind by Operation HOPE and features small business owners across the U.S. sharing their successes, tips and challenges.

The campaign features Operation HOPE clients and CIT small business customers, including LA-based Whitney Sullivan, founder of the creative advertising agency Size Matters. Sullivan discussed Leading a Business Through Rapid Growth and the role financing played in ensuring her business could be agile and meet the needs of her clients.

"We got one test job and one chance to make it. We won the account and, suddenly, needed to purchase computers quickly," said Sullivan. "CIT provided the critical support my company needed to grow rapidly so I could keep moving and develop this business into what it is today."

Southern California business owners can visit one of OneWest Bank's 70 retail branch locations or the business banking website at www.onewestbank.com/business-banking/ for more information on the promotion. To engage and find out more about the Launch and Grow campaign visit www.cit.com/launch-grow or follow #LaunchandGrow on social media.

About CIT

Founded in 1908, CIT (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2017. Its principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A., (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender) has approximately $30 billion of deposits and more than $40 billion of assets. CIT provides financing, leasing, and advisory services principally to middle-market companies and small businesses across a wide variety of industries. It also offers products and services to consumers through its Internet bank franchise and a network of retail branches in Southern California, operating as OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. For more information visit cit.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. Register to receive press releases at cit.mediaroom.com/email-alerts.

