Onix Health & Life Sciences Division Growing Rapidly to Meet Demand

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud solutions provider Onix is tripling headcount in its Health & Life Sciences division. Onix's vertically-focused division has already closed over 450 deals in 2019 — and supported over 1000 researchers, helping them gain access to the cloud's security, redundancy and interoperability.

The rapid growth trajectory has presented the opportunity for job creation and growth with Onix's Health and Life Sciences division. The team will be adding an anticipated 15 new positions in the near future, bolstering the company's overall strategic hiring trend for 2019. Since October 2018, the company has grown from 175 employees to nearly 250 across the United States and Canada.

Health and Life Science Organizations are Turning to Onix for Cloud Innovation

Onix has empowered HLS organizations with information technology solutions for over two decades. However, Onix's launch of a division fully dedicated to health and life sciences represents its response to a technology trend that has become a wave: mass adoption of the cloud. A 2018 poll by Netwrix found that 84% of healthcare IT professionals say their organizations are using the cloud to store sensitive information. Netwrix indicates that the healthcare vertical is already embracing cloud technology on a large scale.

"Onix has had the privilege of leading many premier HLS customers on their cloud journeys since launching a dedicated division," says Onix President and CEO Tim Needles. "We value the impact these organizations have on the world — from genomics research to population health innovation — and are proud to play a role in their success. Now, we're expanding the team so we can continue to deliver exceptional services to our growing list of valued customers."

Division Vice President Sunnie Southern asserts that the healthcare and life science industries are increasingly recognizing the inevitability of the cloud.

"HLS organizations are seeing that it's not if but when they'll need to take advantage of the cloud's security, redundancy and interoperability," says Southern.

"We leverage our vertical expertise in health and life sciences to meet these organizations wherever they are in their cloud journeys to improve clinical outcomes and accelerate research discoveries. It's great to see that they're responding enthusiastically to the services and solutions we offer. We're excited to aggressively scale our team to address the growing demand for a strategic cloud partner."

The Future is Now

In today's rapidly-evolving healthcare and life science landscapes, HLS organizations must capitalize on innovation and efficiency-driving technology to thrive into the future. For an increasing number of these organizations, the future is now.

"We at Onix are honored to have the trust of our customers to guide them to the cloud," says Sunnie Southern. "It's both exciting and humbling to help them provide the best possible care to patients, create life-saving medications and accelerate research discoveries with the cloud. We understand the vital importance of our customers' work, so it's a privilege to help them do it simpler, smarter and faster."

About Onix Health & Life Sciences

Onix Health & Life Sciences empowers its customers to use cloud technology to securely enhance collaboration, optimize resources, increase insights, and drive innovation. They function as a strategic partner to enable researchers, clinicians, and providers to focus on their important work, rather than on managing on-prem machines and configuring processes. The division offers deep expertise in genomics, imaging, behavioral health, population health, and precision medicine.

