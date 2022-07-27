Online Food Delivery Packaging Global Market Report 2022-2027: On-The-Go Food Consumption, Coupled With the Increasing Penetration of the Internet of Things Fueling 10.3% Annual Growth

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Food Delivery Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online food delivery packaging market reached a value of US$ 3.70 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.60 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.13% during 2021-2027.

In recent times, the prevalent trend of on-the-go food consumption, coupled with the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), has positively influenced online food delivery services. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns, along with the formulation of stringent government regulations against single-use plastic, have led to the introduction of recyclable packaging materials.

Owing to this, various manufacturers have launched innovative and eco-friendly solutions, employing materials such as aluminum and paper, to cater to the growing need for sustainable packaging. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the online food delivery packaging market.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Product Type:

Containers

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Paper and Paperboard

Aluminium

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Online Food Delivery Packaging Market

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

7 Market Breakup by Material

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

