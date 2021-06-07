Online Home Decor Market to grow by USD 52.95 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report on the online home decor market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, the increase in demand for multifunctional furniture, and the rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing.

The online home decor market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items as one of the prime reasons driving the online home decor market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online home decor market covers the following areas:

Online Home Decor Market Sizing

Online Home Decor Market Forecast

Online Home Decor Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

LaZBoy Inc.

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

