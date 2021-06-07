Online Home Decor Market to grow by USD 52.95 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 07, 2021, 01:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online home decor market is poised to grow by USD 52.95 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the online home decor market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, the increase in demand for multifunctional furniture, and the rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing.
The online home decor market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items as one of the prime reasons driving the online home decor market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online home decor market covers the following areas:
Online Home Decor Market Sizing
Online Home Decor Market Forecast
Online Home Decor Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- LaZBoy Inc.
- Urban Outfitters Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
- Wayfair Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Global Wooden Furniture Market- The wooden furniture market is segmented by application (home and office) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market- The digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented by technology (inkjet and electrophotography), substrate (non-woven, vinyl, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- LaZBoy Inc.
- Urban Outfitters Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
- Wayfair Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
