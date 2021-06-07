Online Jewelry Market to grow by USD 19.88 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 07, 2021, 06:55 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The online jewelry market is poised to grow by USD 19.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the online jewelry market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation in jewelry design and technology.
The online jewelry market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in Internet penetration and m-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the online jewelry market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online jewelry market covers the following areas:
Online Jewelry Market Sizing
Online Jewelry Market Forecast
Online Jewelry Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Chopard Group
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Graff Diamonds Ltd.
- Kering SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Titan Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fine Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
