Online MBA Today Publishes Ranking of Top 10 Online MBA Programs in Managerial Economics

HOUSTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive guide to online MBA programs, Online MBA Today (http://www.onlinembatoday.com/) has published a new ranking of the Top 10 Online MBA in Managerial Economics Programs (https://www.onlinembatoday.com/rankings/best-online-mba-managerial-economics/).

To determine this ranking, Online MBA Today evaluated 470 hybrid and online MBA programs first for curriculum specifically focused on managerial economics. Each program was then ranked upon the following four criteria: estimated total base tuition cost for the online MBA; regional and business accreditation; estimated prospective early career salary; and national and global prestige. The information for this ranking list was derived from the most recent and publicly available sources, including the National Center for Education Statistics, PayScale's 2016-2017 College Salary Report, US News and World Report's Online MBA Ranking, the Princeton Review's Online MBA Ranking, the Financial Times' Global Online MBA Ranking, and Quacquarelli Symonds' Distance Online MBA Ranking. All data was gathered for each online MBA program, weighted equally at 25%, and then placed on a 100-point scale to find the ranking order for the top online MBA programs in managerial economics.

Placing first in this ranking is Wright State University Raj Soin College of Business in Dayton, Ohio, followed by Mercer University's Eugene W. Stetson School of Business and Economics in Macon, Georgia, in second place. Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, placed third.

Other schools that made the ranking are as follows (alphabetically ordered):

Bellevue University College of Business -- Bellevue, Nebraska

Gardner Webb University Graduate School of Business -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

North Park University School of Business and Nonprofit Management -- Chicago, Illinois

Regent University School of Business & Leadership -- Virginia Beach, Virginia

Southern Illinois University Carbondale College of Business -- Carbondale, Illinois

Southern New Hampshire University School of Business -- Manchester, New Hampshire

University of Houston-Victoria School of Business Administration -- Victoria, Texas

Economics is one area of business that every company needs to understand. Managers need to possess an understanding and analytical capacity to handle important economic factors like cost, demand, and profit. "Simply put, managerial economics is a business discipline that fuses the understanding and execution of managerial practice with economic theory in order to produce efficient and effective business leadership," explains Tammie Cagle, editor of Online MBA Today.

Because of the importance of economics to every business venture, an online MBA in managerial economics is a great option for professionals looking for their next step in their education and career. This degree provides students with the latest tools on collecting and analyzing data and trends related to the production and distribution of resources and services. Coursework covers areas such as micro and macro-economic theory, statistics, econometrics, applied economics, managerial economics, data analysis for decision-making, and government role in economics. This area of expertise will make graduates valuable to organizations who desire both a healthy workforce and financial bottom-line. The ranking of the Top 10 Online MBA in Managerial Economics will help prospective students make an educated choice on their next step in this crucial field.

Online MBA Today is an independent online comprehensive resource for information about online MBA degrees. The site publishes news updates, in depth school profiles, interviews, rankings, scholarship opportunities, success stories, and more.

