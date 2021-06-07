Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market to reach USD 44.23 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report on the online on-demand food delivery services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the convenience involved in ordering food online.

The online on-demand food delivery services market analysis includes market landscape and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising popularity of social media in online on-demand food delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online on-demand food delivery services market covers the following areas:

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Sizing

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Forecast

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Delivery Hero SE

Glovoapp23 SL

Grab Holdings Inc.

Grubhub Inc.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

Meituan Dianping

Postmates Inc.

Roofoods Ltd.

Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Foodservice Market- The foodservice market is segmented by sector (commercial and non-commercial), type (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Fast Food Market- The fast-food market is segmented by product (non-vegetarian fast food and vegetarian fast food) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalryMarket condition

Market Segmentation by Business model

Market segments

Comparison by Business model

Order-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Logistics-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Business model

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Delivery Hero SE

Glovoapp23 SL

Grab Holdings Inc.

Grubhub Inc.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

Meituan Dianping

Postmates Inc.

Roofoods Ltd.

Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/online-on-demand-food-delivery-services-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

