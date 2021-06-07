Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market to reach USD 44.23 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 07, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand food delivery services market is poised to reach USD 44.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the online on-demand food delivery services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the convenience involved in ordering food online.
The online on-demand food delivery services market analysis includes market landscape and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising popularity of social media in online on-demand food delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online on-demand food delivery services market covers the following areas:
Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Sizing
Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Forecast
Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Delivery Hero SE
- Glovoapp23 SL
- Grab Holdings Inc.
- Grubhub Inc.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV
- Meituan Dianping
- Postmates Inc.
- Roofoods Ltd.
- Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.
Global Foodservice Market- The foodservice market is segmented by sector (commercial and non-commercial), type (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Global Fast Food Market- The fast-food market is segmented by product (non-vegetarian fast food and vegetarian fast food) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalryMarket condition
Market Segmentation by Business model
- Market segments
- Comparison by Business model
- Order-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Logistics-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Business model
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Delivery Hero SE
Glovoapp23 SL
Grab Holdings Inc.
Grubhub Inc.
Just Eat Takeaway.com NV
Meituan Dianping
Postmates Inc.
Roofoods Ltd.
Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
