Online Proctoring Pioneer Furthers Leadership Position with New Acquisition

"With nearly one-third of all college students taking at least one course online, colleges and universities are looking for flexible, mobile, and comprehensive strategies to ensure the integrity of testing," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Examity, who was recently named to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's Commission on Digital Innovation and Lifelong Learning. "We're playing a critical role in promoting not just security, but also quality, as digital learning takes hold on campus and in the world of work. I am incredibly proud of the success of our team to date, and look forward to Examity's continued growth as we work to create secure, authentic online learning opportunities."

Recent research indicates that online education in the U.S. continues to accelerate. More than 30 percent of all college students now take at least one online course. The rise of online learning has led to fast growth in the proctoring market as universities and employers work to ensure the integrity of online assessments. Examity is now the the only online proctoring provider to offer a full suite of authentication and ID verification tools, including live, record-and-review, and fully automated proctoring services.

"As the clear market leader in the online proctoring space, Examity combines sophisticated technology with deep experience meeting the unique needs of higher education institutions and certification providers," said Rick Boudry, CEO of BVirtual. "We are excited to join Examity's creative, innovative team and support their commitment to expanding access to online education."

Examity, named one of the fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, recently reported the launch of more than 60 new partnerships in the second half of 2017, ranging from large public institutions to small private colleges and universities. The company, which raised $21 million in 2017 from leading higher education technology investor University Ventures, already works with more than 300 colleges and universities, including Boston University, Penn State, and Yale. In conjunction with the acquisition, Examity will launch a new office in Atlanta in addition to its growing Boston-based team.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of the growing number of online education and certification programs looking to ensure integrity. Examity provides a cost effective and flexible test integrity solution including live, recorded and automated options. Examity's proprietary solution, examiGO®, streamlines the authentication process using leading-edge mobile technology to confirm identification. Since its founding five years ago, Examity has partnered with 300+ institutions and certification programs worldwide. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-proctoring-pioneer-furthers-leadership-position-with-new-acquisition-300633589.html

SOURCE Examity

Related Links

http://www.examity.com

