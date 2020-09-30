Online Tool Released for Building Cryptocurrency Portfolios and Testing Portfolio Performance

BRISTOL, Conn., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoWeighter, LLC announced today that it has merged its cryptocurrency portfolio building software with its contest framework to create a live-testing platform for investors and portfolio managers. During the contest, portfolios are ranked, and respective performance results are generated. Here is a live cryptocurrency portfolio contest in progress: Live-Testing Portfolio Contest

CryptoWeighter's searchable and sortable universe of cryptocurrency coins and tokens includes over two thousand cryptocurrencies. Our live-pricing data feed is provided by CoinMarketCap, a business unit of Binance Capital Management Co., Ltd. The following link is sorted by the best crypto price performance in the last 24 hours: CryptoWeighter Coin/Token Universe

CryptoWeighter's portfolio-building software takes a modular approach, allowing users to select multiple weighting methods to use in building portfolios. Embedded in the software are strict quantitative rules and algorithms for weighting the portfolio holdings. For example, factors such as market cap, trading volume, price performance and circ-max factors are offered as instant weighting modules: CryptoWeighter Portfolio Building System

After subscribing to CryptoWeighter.com (free), you can open the following Join Link to enter a two-week contest starting on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. CryptoWeighter Contest Join Link The top three winners will be listed on the CryptoWeighter website, and the first-place performer will receive a free one-year subscription to CryptoWeighter.com.

Media inquiries, contact:

E: [email protected]

M: (860) 919-8804

CryptoWeighter, LLC, 39 Prince St., Bristol, CT 06010

SOURCE CryptoWeighter, LLC

