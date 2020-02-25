Online Toys & Games Retailing: Worldwide Market Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Vendor Profiles (2020-2024)
Feb 25, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is poised to grow by USD 9.1 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report on the global online toys and games retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of multipurpose toys and games. In addition, emergence of 3D printing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global online toys and games retailing market as well.
Key Trends
This study identifies emergence of 3d printing as the prime reasons driving the global online toys and games retailing market growth during the next few years.
Prominent Vendors
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global online toys and games retailing market, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com, Fat Brain Holdings, Kohl's Corp, Nordstrom, Overstock.com, Target Corp, TinToyArcade.com, Walmart, and The Walt Disney Co.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Fat Brain Holdings LLC
- Kohl's Corp.
- Nordstrom Inc.
- Overstock.com Inc.
- Target Corp.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- TinToyArcade.com LLC
- Walmart Inc.
