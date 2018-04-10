OnlineSchoolsCenter.com Has Released Their List of the Best Online Schools for Bachelor in Graphic Design Degree Programs for 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has recently released their list of the Best Online Schools for Bachelor in Graphic Design Degree Programs for 2018, a detailed index of the finest distance education programs in this discipline.

You may view the list, along with a description of the benefits of each institution, by clicking the link below: https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/best-online-bachelor-graphic-design/

Graphic Design is quickly becoming one of the most important areas of marketing, advertisement, writing, and business, and requires an in-depth understanding of different media platforms. These professionals use their own perspective and passion to write copy and create graphics for various clientele. Students in this undergraduate degree program are immersed in both print and digital media, and gain expertise in both, while typically specializing in one or the other.

These twenty online schools provide students with access to all of the most outstanding and technologically advanced programs and graphic design software. Students learn how to use different applications to create projects and build a strong portfolio throughout their academic careers. Individuals are instructed by world renowned faculty members who bring worlds of knowledge and experience to the virtual classroom. Upon exiting their institutions of choice, graduates have a strong educational background, an in-depth portfolio, and a solid network of colleagues and peers.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "Graphic Design is a booming industry that is need of competent and intelligent individuals to produce the best projects possible. Graduates from any one of these programs will have the knowledge and skill to land impressive positions of employment in many different areas."

Below we have listed the schools that have made the Best Online Schools for Bachelor in Graphic Design Degree Programs for 2018:

Penn State World Campus – University Park, PA

Full Sail University – Winter Park, FL

Southern New Hampshire University – Hooksett, NH

– Liberty University – Lynchburg, VA

– Independence University – Salt Lake City, UT

University – Arizona State University – Tempe, AZ

– The Art Institute of Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA

– Bellevue University – Bellevue, NE

– Berkeley College – New York, NY

– Savannah College of Art and Design – Savannah, GA

– Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design – Lakewood, CO

– California Baptist University – Riverside, CA

– Hodges University – Naples, FL

Academy of Art University – San Francisco, CA

– California College San Diego – San Diego, CA

– Midway University – Midway, KY

University – Southeastern University – Lakeland, FL

– Lesley University – Cambridge, MA

Upper Iowa University – Fayette, IA

– Stevens-Henager College – West Haven, UT

Contact:

Rowan Jones

Researcher/Writer

OnlineSchoolsCenter.com

Email: 192907@email4pr.com

Cell: (931) 636-4286

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onlineschoolscentercom-has-released-their-list-of-the-best-online-schools-for-bachelor-in-graphic-design-degree-programs-for-2018-300626425.html

SOURCE OnlineSchoolsCenter.com

Related Links

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com

