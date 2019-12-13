OnStation 2.0, Reducing Commute Time Everywhere

CLEVELAND, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PROJiTECH today announced the release of their new version of OnStation, forever changing how roadway workers locate themselves and communicate on the jobsite. OnStation 2.0 is a mobile productivity app for roadway workers providing instant jobsite location, access to plans and design, and a team communication tool that essentially live streams job related conversations. With everyone on the project having access to the same project app, OnStation 2.0 enables users to flag a point of interest at a specific location on the project and collaborate with those needed to resolve the issue quickly with less resources than current methods. The OnStation platform records the location, those engaged, notes, photos and videos taken related to the item or issue. This highly sortable information is organized by project, always persistent in the app, and can be exported for analysis and long-term record keeping.

OnStation 2.0 Home Screen

"We put the user experience at the center of our thoughts and designed OnStation to be the go-to communication app for all roadway workers, on all projects in every state," says Jake Bailosky, Founder & CTO at PROJiTECH. "By delivering simple to access project information in a highly intuitive app, users quickly obtain the information they need to have a more productive and engaged workday, which helps open roads remain open!"

Core features and benefits of OnStation 2.0:

Automatic Station Finder

Provides an instant station, alignment and offset: Know Your Location

Flag & Chat

Project communication and collaboration platform: Flag It!

Project Library

Everyone accesses the same current project documents: Consistent Information

GIS Layers

Innovative design map display to reference surroundings: Live Design

OnStation 2.0 is available on iOS devices, with an Android version coming early 2020. For more information visit http://www.onstationapp.com

About OnStation

OnStation brings consistency to and connects everyone on the project. Our unique and innovative feature set will revolutionize how workers locate and communicate in the field. OnStation empowers road crews with the ability to instantly locate themselves anywhere on the job, visualize design features on the roadway, and view contract documents. All while acting as a chat platform that records, organizes and tracks project impacting conversations, updates and notes. Our mission centers on engaging crews and increasing their efficiency, which results in higher quality jobs completed quicker. Less cones, more open roads.

