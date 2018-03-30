Ontology Announces Release of Open-Source Projects to Encourage Blockchain Technology Development

Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledger and smart contract systems. On the upper layer, Ontology will constantly provide common modules for different kinds of distributed applications, such as distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocols, and so on, which each support distributed trust collaboration. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

Considering the large scale of the public blockchain infrastructure, Ontology will be rapidly deployed through an open-minded, open-source model and accompanying technical community to rapidly deploy projects together. Portions can also be gradually deployed to different scenarios, with feedback being continuously applied to enhance functions required for practical applications. Therefore, Ontology will use a multi-version rapid iterative method to continuously promote the basic chain and related application service system. In the first stage, Ontology will open the first batch of projects for open source, including projects that have nearly completed their first edition and have entered their first testing phase, as well as some projects under development. Some of the projects in the planning and design stage will continue to be open source in the follow up.

Jun Li, Founder of Ontology, said: "After years of exploring, practicing, and thinking deeply on the fields of technology and applications, we acknowledge that blockchain brings about social collaboration in finance, business, organizations, and populations. It reduces costs, increases efficiency, and even changes values of existing models in business and social collaboration. We must also recognize that blockchain is still without perfection, as it faces many problems in technology, ecosystem, and other mechanisms that need to be explored to support mainstream industries. Therefore, at this stage, industry collaboration is far more important than competition. Ontology will continuously cooperate with industry peers and technology communities in the spirit of open source and open cooperation in order to advance the development of blockchain technology and the industry."

Please find the open letter to the technical community for more information: https://medium.com/ontologynetwork/the-first-open-letter-to-the-ontology-technology-community-a65fe024ae1f

Ontology GitHub community: https://github.com/ontio

Ontology Discord community: https://discord.gg/4TQujHj/

About Ontology

Ontology is a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform.

Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledger and smart contract systems.

Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups.

Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

For more information, please visit: ont.io

If you are interested in co-building our ecosystem, contact us at bd@onchain.com

Media contact information:

Chloe Fu

Email: contact@ont.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ontology-announces-release-of-open-source-projects-to-encourage-blockchain-technology-development-300622232.html

SOURCE Ontology