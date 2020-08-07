Ontracks Names Candi Robison President of US Operations

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the growth of US operations, Ontracks EAM Consulting Ltd. has named a new president of US operations to their subsidiary, Ontracks Enterprises, Inc.

Candi Robison has been tapped to head up the US division after nearly 20 years working with IBM's Asset Management offering, Maximo. Robison accepted the position and began their duties on August 3, 2020 according to Craig Mackenzie, Principal Consultant based at the flagship's Canadian headquarters.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Candi Robison's caliber and experience join us to lead our US operations," said Mackenzie. "During these uncertain times, Ontracks has continued to thrive, and find that our US operations would benefit from expanded executive leadership. She is a strong advocate for Maximo who is customer focused with deep leadership capabilities. As a former IBM sales and business development leader, Robison has a solid understanding of our products and markets."

Candi Robison has over 20 years' experience in the reliability industry and associated enterprise software. Robison has built, led and grown business units to realize the reliability goals of the world's largest and most complex organizations. Robison is a visionary leader with a focus on delivering client success.

Most recently, she led the Watson IoT Portfolio in the Industrial Business unit at IBM. She has demonstrated an ability to build trusted relationships while driving growth in software and solution sales.

Robison said, "I am honored and excited to lead Ontracks' US operations. Ontracks has an outstanding reputation in the IBM Maximo community, and I am looking forward to guiding the growth of this vibrant company."

About Ontracks Consulting

Ontracks is a leading implementer of IBM's Enterprise Asset Management product Maximo and operational improvement firm, working with clients around the world to improve their operational performance. Ontracks focuses on delivering enterprise implementations and helping our clients realize tangible and sustainable operational improvements.

For more information contact

Kat Pullen

Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

970-658-0304

SOURCE Ontracks EAM Consulting Ltd