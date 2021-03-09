Ontracks Three-Peats Its IBM Platinum Business Partner Status In 2021

EDMONTON, AB, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontracks, the leading IBM Maximo consulting firm in North America, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the distinguished IBM Platinum Business Partner status for the third straight year. Earning the highest tier within the PartnerWorld program, Platinum Business Partners consistently demonstrate proven capabilities and expertise in IBM technologies to help their clients succeed in their digital transformation.

Ontracks was the first Maximo-focused IBM Partner headquartered in North America to hold the Platinum level, and the first to hold the title three years running. This achievement comes as a direct result of demonstrating ongoing sales success, attaining expert solution competencies, and maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

"It speaks volumes that the Ontracks team was able to perform and grow during such a unique year," stated Craig Mackenzie, Principal Consultant at Ontracks. "Despite the pressures of COVID-19, and the challenges of working remotely, Ontracks was able to adjust quickly to deliver value to our customers and generate growth in revenue, team members and our overall customer base. We would like to thank those customers for their confidence in us, and IBM, who have seen fit to bestow this honor to us."

Ontracks has been an IBM Business Partner for well over a decade and has also achieved multiple competencies and certifications since its founding in 2007. As an IBM Maximo-focused organization, Ontracks encourages education not only for its clients but also fosters a learning environment for their employees across North America.

About Ontracks

Ontracks is a leading implementer of IBM's Enterprise Asset Management product Maximo and an operational improvement firm, working with clients around the world to improve their operational performance. Ontracks focuses on delivering enterprise implementations and helping clients realize tangible and sustainable operational improvements.

