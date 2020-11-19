Open Systems selects 6WIND to boost performance & security of their Networking Security Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced that Open Systems, a preeminent cybersecurity and connectivity provider for the enterprise cloud have selected 6WINDGate™ to drastically improve the performance and the quality of the security services delivered to its Enterprise customer on their SASE platform.

Open Systems has selected 6WINDGate to help them drastically improve the performance and quality of their security services that they deliver to their Enterprise customers on their SASE platform.

Open Systems, co-headquartered in Zurich and Silicon Valley, is the preeminent cybersecurity and connectivity provider for the enterprise cloud. Open Systems relieves enterprises of the operational headaches as they securely scale in the cloud. Their services combine 24×7 expertise with an intelligent platform to predict, prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats so enterprises can thrive.

6WINDGate is a solution that helps OEMs and ISPs accelerate their time and revenue to market. It solves the buy vs build paradigm by making it easier to deliver product roadmaps and business plans with its unparalleled performance, scalability, security and maintainability.

Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND, commented, "We are delighted to be working with Open Systems to help them realise their ROI within set timelines and achieve customer satisfaction by providing their enterprise customers the much needed boost in their performance and security that comes with 6WINDGate on their SASE Platform".

About 6WIND

6WIND is a high performance networking software company and the market leader for vRouter solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Systems Integrators and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based near Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

