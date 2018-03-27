OpenContrail is Now 'Tungsten Fabric,' Completes Move to The Linux Foundation

Formerly hosted by Juniper Networks, Tungsten Fabric is a scalable and multicloud networking platform. It provides a single point of control, observability and analytics for networking and security. It is integrated with many cloud technology stacks, including Kubernetes, Mesos, VMware and OpenStack. It supports private cloud, hybrid cloud and public cloud deployments such as AWS and GCE. Tungsten Fabric includes a high performance vRouter that connects container, VM and bare-metal applications, and a controller which orchestrates network overlays, switch fabrics and router gateways.

The project was open sourced by Juniper Networks in 2013 as OpenContrail. Now known as Tungsten Fabric, the platform boasts a vibrant developer and end-user community. It is deployed at massive global scale, across public and private IaaS, CaaS and PaaS environments ranging from hyperscale cloud providers and telecom operators to enterprises. Tungsten Fabric's mission is to build a ubiquitous, easy-to-use, scalable, secure and cloud-grade SDN stack that provides a network fabric capable of connecting diverse environments. Contributors and community members include Aricent, AT&T, Bell, Cavium, CertusNet, CloudOps, CodiLime, Intel, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, Mellanox, Mirantis, Netronome, Orange, SDN Essentials, TechTrueUp and Yandex.

"We are pleased create Tungsten Fabric with a neutral governance under The Linux Foundation," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, networking, The Linux Foundation. "The set up allows Tungsten Fabric to collaborate with other Linux Foundation and Networking projects. We're looking forward to expanded collaboration across a growing software-defined ecosystem."

"Intel welcomes Tungsten Fabric's move to the Linux Foundation. Tungsten Fabric's history with open source and this move will enable faster integration into the growing software-defined networking ecosystem," said Rajesh Gadiyar, vice president, Intel Data Center Group and CTO Network Platforms Group. "We look forward to continuing to work with the open source community to help this software take advantage of the performance benefits of the Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), and to provide optimizations that leverage hardware acceleration features such as Intel® AES-NI and Intel® QuickAssist Technology to power important capabilities in critical areas such as network services, analytics, security and NFV."

"This move to the LF is a critical step in Tungsten Fabric's evolution as a ubiquitous network fabric," said Randy Bias VP Technology and Strategy at Juniper Networks. "Tungsten Fabric's positioning as an open source, multi-cloud, multi-stack, network fabric that has been proven at scale gives it a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between public, private, VMs, containers and bare metal. Tungsten Fabric provides choice and is committed to helping customers achieve their network and security nirvana while eliminating vendor lock-in."

"We look forward to continued collaboration on the Tungsten Fabric platform as it completes the move to join The Linux Foundation," said Chris Rice, senior vice president, Domain 2.0 Architecture & Design, AT&T. "We expect this move to foster greater innovation, and we support Tungsten Fabric's commitment to open networking."

