Opensignal Introduces its Fully Integrated Opensignal Network Experience Suite (ONX), an End-to-End Solution for Improving Mobile Subscribers' Network Experiences

BOSTON and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opensignal, the leading global provider of proprietary insights into telecom connectivity and subscriber decisions, today announced the market introduction of its unified technical product suite, ONX at MWC Barcelona. The cloud-native solution transforms how network operators worldwide invest in and manage their networks to deliver optimal network experiences to customers and, in turn, drive efficient business growth.

Fueled by the same independent, device-to-content testing methodologies that fuel Opensignal's global reports and insights, ONX includes three new core products: ONX SPOTLIGHT, ONX FOCUS, and ONX 360. This end-to-end solution guides operators from high-level network experience and competitive insights to the actions they need to take to drive network improvements and commercial growth. Additionally, ONX DATA can be added to the core suite to allow operators to integrate Opensignal's anonymized test-level network data into their existing systems and reports to deliver and act on analytics across carriers, cell sites, connection technologies, and more.

The ONX Suite offers ongoing insights to its customers through an online dashboard that can be accessed on demand. ONX analyzes the daily real-world experiences that matter most to mobile subscribers —activities like gaming, video streaming, and voice app experiences.

"Whether you or a competitor are sunsetting a 3G network, scaling your 5G network or its subscriber base, or optimizing power levels or deployed spectrum, ONX provides the gold standard for aligning your entire organization around the actions to take, priorities to manage, and quality to maintain," says Dave Isenberg, CEO of Opensignal. "With ONX, we give network operators the actionable insights that drive customer satisfaction, minimize churn, and grow their business cost-effectively. We are thrilled to bring this new suite to the industry to support data-driven strategies and actions that result in commercial success for connectivity-dependent companies worldwide."

Global customers have access to the following solutions:

ONX SPOTLIGHT: ONX SPOTLIGHT tracks the comparative user experience of networks by geography and connection type, and helps teams quickly identify areas of opportunity and risk. These executive-level insights identify how your company ranks against competitors in near real-time across categories such as: Availability Experience, Reliability Experience, Video Experience and Games Experience, in addition to the basics of coverage and speed.

About Opensignal

Opensignal is the leading global provider of independent insights into the connectivity experiences and decisions of consumers. Our proprietary insights into mobile and broadband networks give operators the solutions they need to profitably compete and win, from executive-level scorecards and public validation to pinpoint-level engineering analytics and consumer decision dynamics. Our collection methods are proprietary and transparent and enable operators to continually improve connectivity for all. The company is headquartered in the USA, with offices in the UK, Canada, Continental Europe, and Asia.

