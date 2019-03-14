Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems: Worldwide Market Insights & Projections Through 2018-2024 by Product, Modality, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.



The study on ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report on the global ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.



The report on ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



Drivers

The growing prevalence of eye disease

Increase in the geriatric population

Restraints

Increase in adoption of other diagnostic tools

Less awareness regarding the product in developing countries

Opportunities

Growing technical development and clinical applications of ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Highlights

2.2. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Projection

2.3. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Modality

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Users

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market



4. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market by Product

5.1. Ultrasound Bio-microscopy

5.2. Combined Scan

5.3. Pachymeter

5.4. A- scan

5.5. B- scan



6. Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market by Modality

6.1. Standalone

6.2. Portable



7. Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market by End Users

7.1. Eye Hospitals

7.2. Eye Research Institutes

7.3. Eye Clinics

7.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centre



8. Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Quantel Medical

9.2.2. Sonomed Escalon

9.2.3. NIDEK Co. Ltd.

9.2.4. MEDA Co. Ltd.

9.2.5. Optos PLC

9.2.6. Sonogage Inc.

9.2.7. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

9.2.8. Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

9.2.9. DGH Technology Inc

9.2.10. Micro Medical Devices Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2vsgwg/ophthalmic?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

