Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market: Overview
The global opioid tolerance treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug, type of opioid tolerance, route of administration, end-user, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global opioid tolerance treatment market.
Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market: Key Segments
The opioid tolerance treatment market has been categorized based on drug, type of opioid tolerance, route of administration, end-user, and region.
In terms of drug, the global market has been segregated into NMDA antagonists, alph2-adrenoceptor agonists, and others.The NMDA antagonists segment has been sub-segmented into ketamine, dextromethorphan, and others.
Similarly, the alpha2-adrenoceptor agonists segment has been divided into clonidine, tizanidine, and others.
In terms of type of opioid tolerance, the global opioid tolerance treatment market has been bifurcated into innate tolerance and acquired tolerance.
Based on route of administration, the global market has been segmented into enteral, parenteral, and others.
In terms of end-user, the global opioid tolerance treatment market has been classified into hospitals & Ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers, and others.
Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends & developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and useful insights.The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segments for the period from 2017 to 2027 in terms of revenue valued in US $ Mn, considering 2018 as the base year.
The compound annual growth rate has been provided for each segment and market for the period of 2019 to 2027 with market size estimations.
Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global opioid tolerance treatment market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
These regions have been further sub-divided into major countries and sub-regions. Current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2017 to 2027, with their CAGR (%) for the period from 2019 to 2027.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The global opioid tolerance treatment report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players identified in this report include
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Mylan N.V.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson Services
Aurobindo Pharma
Pfizer Inc.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.
Zydus Cadila
Each of these players have been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments.
The global opioid tolerance treatment market has been segmented as follows:
Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market, by Drug
NMDA Antagonists
Ketamine
Dextromethorphan
Others (including Guaifenisin)
Alpha2-adrenoceptor Agonists
Clonidine
Tizanidne
Others(including Lofexidine)
Others (including Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, NSAIDs, Opioid Combinations, and Multimodal Pain Management Drugs)
Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market, by Type of Opioid Tolerance
Innate Tolerance
Acquired Tolerance
Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market, by Route of Administration
Enteral
Parenteral
Others (including Transdermal Route, Patches, and Cartons of Patches)
Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market, by End-user
Hospitals & ASCs
Rehabilitation Centers
Others (including Home Care Settings and Research Institutes)
Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
