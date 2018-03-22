Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Concludes Its Twenty-Eighth Annual Healthcare Conference In New York City

Through company presentations, 1on1 and group meetings, and panel lectures, the event provided investors with insights on important issues such as health reform implementation, Medicare and Medicaid policy changes, drug regulation, and new pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. In total, there were seven panels, with two focused on financing and five focused on emerging healthcare issues and trends, including the opioid crisis and precision medicine, alternative public offerings, next steps on cancer cell therapy, and the evolving CAR-T therapy landscape.

The conference featured Oppenheimer's Senior Research Analysts who offered guidance on many aspects of the healthcare sector, including the following:

Derek Archila , Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Bio & Specialty Pharmaceuticals

, Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Bio & Specialty Pharmaceuticals Mark Breidenbach , PH. D., Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, PH. D., Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Leah Cann , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Leland Gershell , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering BioPharmaceuticals

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering BioPharmaceuticals Steven Lichtman , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Medical Devices

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Medical Devices Mohan Naidu , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) sector

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) sector Jay Olson , Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Hartaj Singh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Michael Wiederhorn , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Healthcare Providers and Services

"Oppenheimer's conference is strategically designed to help investors better understand the complex dynamics of today's healthcare industry," said Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Head of Research Marketing Services. "With new advancements in technology revolutionizing the healthcare and pharmaceutical business, our clients, now more than ever, rely on our expertise to help them better understand the industry. The conference agenda promotes education and learning so investors leave with key insights to help their portfolios."

The event was sponsored by a number of leading Firms including Equisolve, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Glovsky & Popeo P.C., Sullivan & Worcester LLP, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, FactSet Research Systems Inc., M2 Compliance, Marcum LLP, Mayer Hoffman McCann, Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP, and Toppan Vintage.

Oppenheimer's next conference will be the 13th Annual Industrial Growth Conference, which will be held May 8-9, 2018 in New York City. Also held in New York is the 3rd Annual Emerging Growth Conference on May 15, 2018.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer--co-inc-concludes-its-twenty-eighth-annual-healthcare-conference-in-new-york-city-300618180.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Related Links

http://www.opco.com

