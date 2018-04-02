Oppenheimer Appoints Paul A. McFeeley As Sarasota Branch Manager

McFeeley will continue to manage assets and relationships for existing and prospective clients as Director of Investments, but will now also be responsible for all regulatory and human resources functions, new business outreach, and recruiting Financial Advisors to the Firm. He has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, having worked for major firms in New York City. McFeeley joined Oppenheimer in 2009 and moved to the Sarasota office in 2012.

"I'm honored to lead our efforts in client development and growth in the Sarasota office," said McFeeley. "I've been with Oppenheimer for almost a decade and am proud of the skilled professionals dedicated to client service and wealth management, especially in this branch. Serving our clients in the best way possible is a top priority for me, so I'm committed to recruiting the best and brightest talent to complement the strong Financial Advisors already serving this branch."

McFeeley currently resides in The Meadows and has been married for 34 years to his high school sweetheart, with whom he has two grown sons. He holds a B.A. from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania and did graduate work in management at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey.

About Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on The New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions. It has approximately 3200 employees, 1200 financial advisors and 92 offices worldwide.

