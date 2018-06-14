Oppenheimer Named Best Bank For Technical Equity Research By The Technical Analyst

Oppenheimer was selected for its ability to explain technical analysis in a manner that is simple, easy-to-understand, and includes back-tested performance statistics. Finalists for the award included esteemed financial institutions Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Banque Pictet. Ari Wald, CFA, CMA, Managing Director and Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer accepted the award on behalf of the Firm.

"We are very honored by this award, which recognizes the work our Equity Research Group does to provide the critical information that drives so many of our clients' investment strategies and decisions," said Wald. "With such an overwhelming abundance of data available today, Oppenheimer's Equity Research Group works hard to distill all of the buzz into actionable insights that are easy for our clients to understand and use quickly. I'm grateful to be working with some of the best and brightest minds in equity research."

The Technical Analyst brings technical analysis research and commentary to the institutional financial markets, supported by regular events and training courses. This is the second time in three years The Technical Analyst's panel of judges selected Oppenheimer as a winner in one of the categories. In 2016, Wald was named Technical Analyst of the Year.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

