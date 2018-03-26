OppenheimerFunds Hires New Chief Risk Officer

"As our industry evolves, our ability to provide effective, client-centric risk management and reporting will continue to differentiate us in the marketplace," said Steinmetz. "Ahmad's broad experience managing complex risk management functions and strategy make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team and our firm."

Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Deek spent over two decades at Goldman Sachs where he most recently served as Managing Director, Senior Risk Officer in the Investment Management Division. He previously held several roles within their Prime Brokerage, Equities, and Fixed Income Securities Divisions. Deek began his career in 1993 at Mentor Graphics as a Development Engineer.

"I look forward to joining a firm recognized for creating products and solutions tailored to client needs, and helping to further build out and strengthen its risk management and reporting capabilities," said Deek.

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $250 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of February 28, 2018.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted-ETF strategies, including ESG as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from pensions and endowments to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

Web: oppenheimerfunds.com

Tweets: twitter.com/OppFunds

Podcasts: oppenheimerfunds.com/advisors/podcasts

Shares of Oppenheimer funds are not deposits or obligations of any bank, are not guaranteed by any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency, and involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com or calling 1.800.CALL OPP (225.5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

Oppenheimer funds are distributed by OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc.

225 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10281-1008

© 2018 OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimerfunds-hires-new-chief-risk-officer-300619367.html

SOURCE OppenheimerFunds

Related Links

http://www.oppenheimerfunds.com

