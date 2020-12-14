Opportunities in the Australian Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market: Brand Deep Dives of Key BNPL Providers

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Adoption in Australia - July 2020 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is focused on delivering actionable insights to financial services sectors across the globe. This report, in particular, covers the key findings from two ongoing syndicated studies run in the Australian market. Namely, The Australian Savings & Deposits Transactions report (ASDC-T) which is an online survey conducted online three times a year of transaction account holders and The Australian Digital Banking Program (ADBP) which is a quarterly online survey conducted of nationally representative banked Australians.



The report includes insights on a diverse range of financial services related to BNPL services such as awareness, satisfaction, and advocacy, primary reasons for BNPL promotion, and detraction. The report also answers thought-leading questions about the BNPL space, some of which include:

Have awareness and usage of Buy Now Pay Later services increased?

What drives Buy Now Pay Later use?

Are consumers satisfied with/would they recommend Buy Now Pay Later Services?

This is a must-read, essential and unique report for all financial service professionals working in the Australian retail, consumer banking, consumer payments and merchant payments sectors.



Contents:

BNPL trends, usage, drivers and barriers

Satisfaction and advocacy

Brand deep dives of key BNPL providers

Key pain points of key BNPL providers

Insights:

BNPL awareness and usage - Trends

BNPL awareness and usage - Drivers

BNPL barriers to market entry

Consumer satisfaction and advocacy indicators

Effects of retailer recommendation and incentives

Effects of interest charged, established vs non-established brands and family & friend recommendation

Overview of brand awareness

Pain Points by brand (includes; purchase values, length of repayment periods, ease of setting up accounts and usability of mobile app/website)

Conclusions:

Summary

Key insights

Opportunities for the Australian retail, consumer banking, consumer payments and merchant payments sectors

Companies Mentioned

Afterpay

Zip

Humm

LatitudePay

OpenPay

Klarna

Bundll

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncx6an

