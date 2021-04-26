Opportunities in the Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Market: Demand for BCAAs in Nutraceuticals to Get a Boost from Sports Nutrition

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Branched Chain Amino Acids - A Global Market Overview 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic effect on the global branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) market varied materially by country and end-use application, depending on the timing of the outbreak and consumer behavior. Overall, the impact of coronavirus on global BCAAs was moderate in 2020 and expected to recover significantly in 2021.

Global demand for all types of BCAAs was moderate during the year 2020 attributed to the impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, where L-Valine registered 7% YOY growth, L-Isoleucine at 5.5% YOY, and L-Leucine at 5% YOY growth in 2020.

Research Findings & Coverage

The global BCAAs market is analyzed in this report for its product types and end-use applications

BCAAs market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type and end-use application across all major regions/countries

Demand for BCAAs in Nutraceuticals to Get a Boost from Sports Nutrition

Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for BCAAs in the Animal Feed Sector

BCAA Enriched Foods Claimed to Extend Lifespan

Key market trends including growth drivers and opportunities

The report explores the market for end-use areas of all segments globally

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 50

The industry guide includes the contact details for 219 companies

The report reviews, analyzes, and projects the global BCCAs market for the period 2012-2022 in terms volume in metric tons, market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2026 with a special focus on ASF outbreak impact and COVID-19 impact by providing y-o-y growths for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Market

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 BCAA Enriched Foods Claimed to Extend Lifespan

2.2 Next Limiting Amino Acid L-Valine Fueling Growth for BCAAs in the Animal Feed Sector

2.3 Demand for BCAAs in Nutraceuticals to Get a Boost from Sports Nutrition

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ( Japan )

) Amino GmbH ( Germany )

) CJ CheilJedang Corporation ( South Korea )

) Daesang Corporation ( South Korea )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Fufeng Group Company Limited ( China )

) Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Nippon Rika Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Shantou Jiahe Biological Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Metabolic Explorer to Acquire Ajinomoto Europe's Amino Acids Subsidiary

Amino GmbH Doubling its Production Capacity of Pharmaceutical Grade Amino Acids

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Market Overview by End-use Application

5.2 Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Market Overview by Product Type



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART D: ANNEXURE

Companies Mentioned





